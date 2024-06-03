Power Grid shares up by 10% to a record high

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. shares rose 9.9% to a record high of ₹348.70 on Monday.
At around 12.56 PM, Power Grid Corporation was trading 10.44% higher at ₹342.90, against the previous close of ₹310 on NSE.
On Monday, Power Grid’s market capitalization surpassed ₹3 lakh Crore. It is one of only a few state-run enterprises with a market capitalization greater than that of SBI, NTPC, and others.
The government owns 51.34% of Power Grid, which has a market value of nearly ₹1.6 lakh Crore at its peak.
On the charts, Power Grid is trading above all of its important 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index on the charts is at 67, approaching the overbought zone. An RSI rating above 70 implies that the stock is overbought.
Power Grid released its March quarter results last month, with sales falling 2.5% from the previous year and net profit down 2.1%. The EBITDA margin also fell by more than 600 basis points from the previous year.
CLSA maintained its “outperform” rating on the company and set a price target of ₹345. It designated fiscal year 2024 as a year of market share gains for Power Grid.
Out of the 21 analysts who cover Power Grid, 13 have a “buy” rating, one has a “hold” call, and the remaining seven have a “sell” suggestion.
Last year, Power Grid awarded bonus shares at a ratio of 1:3, which equals one free share for every three shares held.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.