MRF stock price down today

MRF stock price is down by 0.86% in early trading today.

MRF shares closed at ₹1,26,400.9 yesterday, down by 1.68%. Markets seem to be disappointed by the March quarter results of the company.

In the last half-year, the company’s stock has increased by about 17.8%. By contrast, over the same period, the Nifty 50 index has increased by almost 16%.

