Rail Vikas Nigam secures ₹132 Crore order from Central Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said on Tuesday, July 2, that it had secured another order from the Central Railways. In an exchange filing, the state-owned rail infrastructure major stated that it has been declared the lowest bidder for overhead equipment (OHE) modification work to upgrade the existing 1 x 25-kilovolt electric traction system to a 2 x 25-kilovolt AT feeding system in the Wardha-Ballarshah section of the Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet a 3,000-MT loading target.

The order costs ₹132.59 Crore and is anticipated to be completed in two years.

Tuesday’s order came a day after the RVNL announced that it will complete construction of two piers near the Metropolitan crossing on the EM Bypass of Kolkata Metro’s New Garia-Airport route by August of this year, according to a report.

RVNL has received clearance from Kolkata Traffic Police to construct the two piers near Metropolitan, and a traffic block has been in place for 90 days, beginning June 13, to guarantee work continues uninterrupted and traffic moves smoothly beside, according to the article.

“RVNL engineers are currently reinforcing the Pier No. 288 repair work with the state government’s cooperation. Work on Pier No. 289 (in the Metropolitan region) is also underway, with all necessary safety precautions taken, according to the report.

The New Garia-Beleghata segment of Kolkata Metro’s New Garia-Airport route, which is approximately 10 kilometres long, is expected to be completed during the current fiscal year, it added.

Metro services in the New Garia-Airport route are currently running between New Garia (Kavi Subhas) and Ruby Crossing (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay), covering a distance of approximately 5.5 km.

At around 10.41 AM, RVNL was trading 1.42% higher at ₹416.85, against the previous close of ₹411 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹412.20, and ₹415.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com