iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI restricts Kotak Mahindra Bank from issuing new credit cards

25 Apr 2024 , 11:06 AM

With immediate effect, Kotak Mahindra Bank has been asked to stop issuing new credit cards and onboarding new customers through online and mobile banking channels by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which discovered “serious deficiencies and non-compliances” in certain areas of the bank’s operations on Wednesday.

According to RBI, the private lender is free to go on serving its current clientele, which includes credit cardholders.

In accordance with Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the Reserve Bank of India has today given Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (henceforth referred to as “the bank”) an order to stop and desist, effective immediately, from (i) onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and (ii) issuing new credit cards. Nonetheless, the bank will keep offering services to its current clientele, which includes credit card holders,” the RBI statement stated.

The RBI took action after discovering “significant” issues with the central bank’s IT examination for the years 2022 and 2023. The bank’s “continuous failures” to address the issues “comprehensively and in a timely manner” were noticed by the RBI.

IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security and data leak prevention plan, business continuity and disaster recovery rigor and drill, etc. were found to have serious flaws and non-compliances. In violation of regulatory norms, the bank was found to have inadequate information security governance and IT risk management for two years in a row, according to RBI.

The RBI ordered Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop issuing new credit cards and enrolling new customers through mobile banking in light of these findings.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is not permitted to accept new clients, however this does not prevent the bank from providing services to its current clientele, which includes credit card holders.

Therefore, the services won’t be impacted at all if you are a current Kotak Mahindra customer or credit card user.

“The Reserve Bank has decided to place certain business restrictions on the bank, in the interest of customers and to prevent any possible prolonged outage which may seriously impact not only the bank’s ability to render efficient customer service but also the financial ecosystem of digital banking and payment systems,” the statement read.

Once a thorough external audit—which the bank will commission with RBI approval—has been completed, the limitations placed on Kotak Mahindra Bank will be reevaluated.

“After a thorough external audit, to be commissioned by the bank with RBI’s prior approval, is completed and all deficiencies found in the external audit and RBI Inspection observations are addressed to the Reserve Bank’s satisfaction, the current restrictions will be reevaluated. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank may take additional regulatory, supervisory, or enforcement action against the bank without prejudice as a result of these limits, the RBI added.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • credit cards
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • RBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.