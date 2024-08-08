Reliance Industries contributed over ₹10 Lakh Crore to national exchequer

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) contributed ₹1.86 Lakh Crore to the national exchequer in FY24, bringing their total contribution to nearly ₹10 Lakh Crore in the last seven years. For the sixth year in a row, the corporation paid over ₹1 Lakh Crore in taxes and levies.
Interestingly, the cumulative investment of ₹10 Lakh Crore since FY18 is similar to the company’s whole revenue for FY24. Reliance Industries’ revenue reached ₹10 Lakh Crore in FY24, while profit increased by 7% to ₹79,020 crore.
Over the last three years, through FY24, the company’s net profit climbed at an annualised rate of 14%. RIL’s annual report shows that the company’s contribution to the nation increased to ₹5.5 Lakh Crore over the past three years.
RIL, the largest corporation in terms of revenues, profitability, and market capitalisation, is also one of the country’s largest corporate taxes. The corporation, which maintains its position as the largest corporate tax payer, is also one of the largest donors to indirect taxes in the private sector.
RIL’s total corporate tax paid in FY24 is roughly 3% of the total corporate tax collected by the government that year. The budget documents show that the exchequer collected ₹9.11 Lakh Crore in corporation tax in FY24.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.