Reliance Industries logs 7.38% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced its results for the third quarter ended December 2024 on 16th January 2025. The company announced a 7.38% y-o-y increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, at ₹18,540 Crore against ₹17,265 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The consolidated revenue of the company stood at ₹2,43,865 Crore, witnessing a growth of ₹2,27,970 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consolidated EBITDA of the company in Q3FY25 came in at ₹48,003 Crore against ₹44,525 Crore, reflecting a jump of 7.8% y-o-y. The EBITDA margin for the said quarter reached 18%, versus 17.90% in the previous corresponding period, and 17% in the previous quarter.

As of December 2024, the company reported outstanding debt of ₹3,50,453 Crore and cash and cash equivalents of ₹2,34,988 Crore. The net debt of company stood at ₹1,15,465 Crore, against ₹1,16,438 Crore in the quarter ending September 2024.

RIL’s telecom business, Jio Platforms, reported a 19.2% YoY rise in gross revenue, reaching ₹38,750 Crore for the quarter. Jio’s EBITDA increased by 18.8% year on year to ₹16,585 Crore, with a total subscriber base of 48.2 Crore as of December 31, 2024, representing a 2.4% YoY rise.

