Royal Enfield Reports Slight Dip in June Sales

On Tuesday, Royal Enfield reported a 5% decrease in total sales in June to 73,141 units, compared to 77,109 units sold the same month last year. Dometic sales were 66,117 units last month, down 2% from 67,495 units the previous year, according to a Royal Enfield statement.

Exports fell 27% to 7,024 units this month, compared to 9,614 in June 2023, it added.

“We remain committed to our long-term ambitions and are making significant progress towards them. This year will be an exciting one for Royal Enfield, as we have numerous new product launches planned that will greatly expand our portfolio’, Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan stated.

This month, a highly awaited roadster, the Guerrilla 450, will be released worldwide, and the firm is pleased about the possibilities it will open up in the middle-weight category, he added.

