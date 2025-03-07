RVNL bags ₹156.40 Crore EPC contract from South Western Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited stated that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Western Railway for a contract valued at ₹156.40 Crore (including applicable taxes). The contract received is for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC).

The project is for design, supply, erection, commissioning, and testing of a 2X25 KV overhead electrification (OHE) & power supply installation (PSI) system, along with general electrical services, engineering, and telecommunication works.

Under the scope of contract, the company shall cover Rayadurga-Topavagada section of the TK-RDG railway line. The company plans to complete the project within a period of 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam reported a 13.10% year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹311.60 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹358.60 Crore.

The company’s revenue slipped as much as 2.6% to ₹4,567.40 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to ₹4,689.30 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

At the operating level, the company’s EBITDA slipped 3.9% on a year-on-year basis to ₹239.40 Crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹249 Crore. The margin came in flat at 5.2% compared to 5.3% in the same period of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com