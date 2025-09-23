iifl-logo

RVNL secures ₹145 Crore order from Southern Railway

23 Sep 2025 , 12:13 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a key Southern Railway project on September 22. The project will support the Mission 3000MT loading target. The aggregate value of the contract is ₹145.35 Crore.

The contract includes the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations (Scott-connected). This also includes power quality compensating equipment, switching posts (SP/SSP), SCADA integration, and automatic fault locator (AFL) for the Jolarpettai junction-Salem junction (JTJ-SA) section of Salem division.

The company expects to complete the project within a period of 540 days.

Earlier, the business also announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a project secured from West Central Railway. The aggregate value, as per the company’s disclosure, was ₹169.49 Crore. The contract underlines design, modification, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132kV/2×25 kV Scott-connected traction substation, switching posts with AT, and SCADA integration between the BINA and RTA sections of the Bhopal division.

At around 12.08 PM, RVNL was trading 0.25% lower at ₹358, against the previous close of ₹358.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹365, and 354.55, respectively.

