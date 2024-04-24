SBI Card launches travel benefits credit cards

Indians are now frequent travelers throughout the nation due to increasing incomes. Their travel plans are getting grander, and they want carefully chosen perks to make their trips even better. SBI Card has introduced three versions of its travel-focused credit card, SBI Card MILES, now that the vacation season is at its height and the amount of money spent using travel credit cards is rising.

SBI Card MILES ELITE, SBI Card MILES PRIME, and SBI Card MILES are the three versions. Travelers of all stripes, from frequent flyers to adventure seekers, are expected to profit from the card.

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD and CEO of SBI Card, stated after the card’s introduction, “Our goal with SBI Card MILES is to provide our customers with the best travel benefits available.”

The RuPay and Mastercard networks provide the card.

Travel credits can be converted into hotel points and airline miles by SBI Card MILES customers. In addition to other advantages, they receive expedited rewards on all trip reservations and access to airport lounges.

With every ₹200 spent on travel, cardholders can accrue up to six travel credits, and with every ₹200 spent on other categories, they can accrue up to two travel credits. By using the SBI Card website or mobile app, one can book flights and hotel stays directly with these travel credits, or they can be converted into the corresponding partners’ air miles or hotel points.

There are various ways for cardholders to redeem their trip credits. Accor, Air Vistara, Air India, Spicejet, Air France-KLM, Etihad Airways, Air Canada, Thai Airways, Qantas Airways, ITC Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and more than 20 more airline and hotel companies are among the card partners.

There are several and different spending milestone incentives associated with the SBI Card MILES ELITE. These consist of a spends-based fee reversal at reaching a milestone of ₹15 Lakh, up to 20,000 travel credits with reaching spends of ₹12 Lakh in 60 days of enrollment, and up to 5,000 travel credits upon reaching spends of ₹1 Lakh. (see graphic).

Cardholders of SBI Card MILES ELITE are eligible for priority pass membership. Cardholders can use the card to receive up to eight free domestic lounge visits and up to six free international airport lounge visits annually. card holders can also accrue more domestic lounge access points. For example, the cardholder will receive a gift certificate for lounge membership each time a cumulative purchase of ₹1 Lakh is reached. The gift coupon can be utilized by the holder or a guest.

The FX markup on SBI Card MILES ELITE is 1.99%. The card provides coverage for travel insurance.

While SBI Card MILES PRIME and SBI Card MILES have fees of ₹2,999 and ₹1,499 plus applicable taxes, respectively, SBI Card MILES ELITE has a joining and annual charge of ₹4,999 plus applicable taxes.

