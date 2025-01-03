iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025 , 01:19 PM

On Thursday, January 2, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market watchdog, rejected settlement requests made by Punit Goenka and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and forwarded the case for additional research.

SEBI dismissed show-cause notices against Zee, Subhash Chandra, and his son Punit Goenka for suspected violations of SEBI regulations in a three-page order on Thursday. The order also ordered that the show-cause notices’ contents be combined with the investigation’s larger scope.

Goenka is the company’s Executive Director, CEO, and MD, while Chandra is a Director and past Chairman.

“The conclusions of the further investigation conducted by SEBI in the current case are to be incorporated into the claims in the SCN dated July 06, 2022, issued by AO. As a result, the SEBI decision stated that the content of the SCN dated July 06, 2022, which was issued by the AO, including the examination report and all the documents that were relied upon, would be considered an essential component of the report on further investigation.

Under Section 23E of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was the target of an adjudication procedure.

On October 28, 2021, SEBI named Parag Basu as the Adjudicating Officer (AO); nevertheless, on December 27, 2024, AO Amit Kapoor was given the case again.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • Punit Goenka
  • SEBI
  • Subhash Chandra
  • zee
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.