Sensex and Nifty Fall

In today’s market, both Sensex and Nifty are experiencing a downturn. On July 5, 2024, at the time of writing on 2:10 pm the Sensex has decreased by 347 points, or 0.43%, bringing it to 79,701. The Nifty has fallen by 55 points, or 0.23%, reaching 24,247. Approximately 1336 shares have advanced, 1005 shares have declined.

The top gainers in the Sensex are SBI, Larsen, HUL, and Reliance. The top losers in the Sensex are HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank.

In the Nifty 50, the top gainers are ONGC, Divis Labs, Britannia, and Cipla. The top losers in the Nifty 50 are HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Tata Steel, and M&M. The BSE Midcap index is currently up by 0.66%. The BSE Smallcap index is currently up by 0.63%.