Sensex and Nifty in green

In today’s market on July 15, 2024 at 2:00 pm, the Sensex and Nifty is trading in green. In today’s market at the time of writing, the Sensex surged 266 points or 0.33% trading at 80,786, while the Nifty climbed 111 points or 0.45% trading at 24,613. Market sentiment favored gainers with 1,832 stocks advancing, 1,572 declining, and 112 unchanged.

Among the notable gainers in the Nifty were ONGC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and SBI Life Insurance, while Grasim, LTIMindtree, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel faced losses. On the Sensex, SBI, NTPC, Ultratech Cement, and Maruti Suzuki led the gainers, with Asian Paints, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Tech Mahindra recording declines.

Except for capital goods, all sectoral indices registered gains, highlighting positive movement across the broader market. The BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices also showed increases of 0.34% and 0.91%, respectively, indicating overall bullish sentiment.