Sensex and Nifty in green

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading higher today. As of 2:00 PM on August 07, 2024, the Sensex has increased by 633 points or 0.81%, reaching 79,224. The Nifty has risen by 236 points or 0.95%, standing at 24,227. Market breadth shows 2,592 shares advancing, 748 shares declining, and 77 shares remaining unchanged.

Top gainers in the Sensex include Power Grid Corp, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Ultratech Cement. Top losers in the Sensex are IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Asian Paints, and Titan Company.

Among Nifty gainers are ONGC, Coal India, BPCL, and Bajaj Auto. Top losers in the Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Britannia, and Asian Paints.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the metal, media, oil & gas, and capital goods sectors up by 2-3%. The BSE Midcap index and Smallcap index are both up nearly 2%.