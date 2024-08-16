Sensex and Nifty in Green

On August 16, 2024, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, showed significant gains.

At the time of wriitng on August 16. 2024 at 1:56 pm, the Sensex surged by 960.72 points, or 1.21%, reaching 80,066.60. The Nifty also rose by 291.10 points, or 1.21%, to 24,434.90.

Market breadth was positive, with 2,143 shares advancing, 1,195 shares declining, and 94 shares remaining unchanged.

On the Nifty, the top gainers included Wipro, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and Tata Motors. The top losers were Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance, Divis Labs, HDFC Life, and Maruti Suzuki.

For the Sensex, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and M&M were the leading gainers, while Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the top losers.

Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices posted gains of over 1% each, reflecting broad-based market strength.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green, indicating overall positive market sentiment.