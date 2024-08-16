Sensex and Nifty in Green

On August 16, 2024, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, showed significant gains.
At the time of wriitng on August 16. 2024 at 1:56 pm, the Sensex surged by 960.72 points, or 1.21%, reaching 80,066.60. The Nifty also rose by 291.10 points, or 1.21%, to 24,434.90.
Market breadth was positive, with 2,143 shares advancing, 1,195 shares declining, and 94 shares remaining unchanged.
On the Nifty, the top gainers included Wipro, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and Tata Motors. The top losers were Sun Pharma, SBI Life Insurance, Divis Labs, HDFC Life, and Maruti Suzuki.
For the Sensex, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and M&M were the leading gainers, while Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the top losers.
Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices posted gains of over 1% each, reflecting broad-based market strength.
All sectoral indices were trading in the green, indicating overall positive market sentiment.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.