Sensex and Nifty trade flat

At 2:05 pm today, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are showing minimal movement, indicating a relatively flat trading session.

The Sensex has decreased by 56.90 points, or 0.07%, bringing it to 80,745.96. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 26 points, or 0.11%, reaching 24,724.80.

Market breadth data reveals that 2,230 shares have advanced, 1,170 shares have declined, and 75 shares have remained unchanged, suggesting a mixed sentiment across the market.

On the Sensex, the top gainers include Titan Company, which continues to perform strongly, followed by Asian Paints, ITC, and Bajaj Finserv, which have all shown positive gains today.

Conversely, the Nifty’s top losers are UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, SBI, and HDFC Bank, reflecting a decline in these stocks’ performance.

Several stocks have reached 52-week highs today. On the Sensex, Sun Pharma has achieved this milestone. On the Nifty, notable stocks hitting 52-week highs include SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and Sun Pharma.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty are Divis Labs, Titan Company, and SBI Life Insurance, indicating strong performance in these sectors.

Meanwhile, the top decliners on the Nifty include UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, and SBI, showcasing areas where market sentiment is currently less favorable.