Seven Stocks Added in MSCI India Index

Seven Indian stocks have been added to MSCI India index, according to a release by the index provider. The additions to MSCI’s Global Standard Indexes include Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Oracle Financial, Prestige Estates, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vodafone Idea and Zydus Lifesciences, while Bandhan Bank has been removed from the list.

These changes will be effective from close on August 30.

Most of the share that were included rose on stock exchanges today, while Bandhan Bank was down 2.4%.

The changes in the MSCI India Small Cap Index are:

Additions:

Aditya Vision

Aurionpro Solution

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

Bandhan Bank

Bharat Bijlee

Garware Hitech Films

GMR Power & Urban Infra

Go Digit General Ins

Gulf Oil Lubricant India

Heritage Foods

India Shelter Finance

Inox Green Energy Svcs

Inox Wind Ener

Keystone Realtors

Magellanic Cloud

Max Estates

Moschip Technologies

Paras Defence And Space

Piccadily Agro Ind

Protean EGov Tech

Senco Gold

Shakti Pumps India

Sharda Motor Industries

Shriram Pistons & Rings

Sudarshan Chem Inds

TVS Supply Chain

Welspun Ent

Deletions: