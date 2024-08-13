Seven Stocks Added in MSCI India Index

Seven Indian stocks have been added to MSCI India index, according to a release by the index provider. The additions to MSCI’s Global Standard Indexes include Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Oracle Financial, Prestige Estates, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vodafone Idea and Zydus Lifesciences, while Bandhan Bank has been removed from the list.
These changes will be effective from close on August 30.
Most of the share that were included rose on stock exchanges today, while Bandhan Bank was down 2.4%.
The changes in the MSCI India Small Cap Index are:
Additions:
Deletions:
