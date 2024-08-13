iifl-logo
Seven Stocks Added in MSCI India Index

13 Aug 2024 , 01:09 PM

Seven Indian stocks have been added to MSCI India index, according to a release by the index provider. The additions to MSCI’s Global Standard Indexes include Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Oracle Financial, Prestige Estates, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vodafone Idea and Zydus Lifesciences, while Bandhan Bank has been removed from the list.

These changes will be effective from close on August 30.

Most of the share that were included rose on stock exchanges today, while Bandhan Bank was down 2.4%.

The changes in the MSCI India Small Cap Index are:

Additions:

  • Aditya Vision
  • Aurionpro Solution
  • Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
  • Bandhan Bank
  • Bharat Bijlee
  • Garware Hitech Films
  • GMR Power & Urban Infra
  • Go Digit General Ins
  • Gulf Oil Lubricant India
  • Heritage Foods
  • India Shelter Finance
  • Inox Green Energy Svcs
  • Inox Wind Ener
  • Keystone Realtors
  • Magellanic Cloud
  • Max Estates
  • Moschip Technologies
  • Paras Defence And Space
  • Piccadily Agro Ind
  • Protean EGov Tech
  • Senco Gold
  • Shakti Pumps India
  • Sharda Motor Industries
  • Shriram Pistons & Rings
  • Sudarshan Chem Inds
  • TVS Supply Chain
  •   Welspun Ent

Deletions:

  • Cochin Shipyard
  • Dixon Technologies India
  • Housing Urban Dev
  • Indian Renewable Energy
  • Jaiprakash Associates
  • Network 18 Media & Inv

Related Tags

  • Index
  • indices
  • MSCI
  • MSCI Global Index
  • MSCI India
