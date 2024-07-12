iifl-logo

Shashi Kataria replaces Harshal Patel as Quant MF CFO

12 Jul 2024 , 02:01 PM

Quant Mutual Fund has announced the appointment of Shashi Kataria as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective July 1. Kataria replaces Harshal Patel, who resigned for personal reasons. CEO and Founder Sandeep Tandon noted that the transition had been planned since February 2024 following Patel’s resignation.

Harshal Patel resigned from his CFO position in January 2024 and concluded his service on May 19. Shashi Kataria joined Quant Mutual Fund on June 10 and was formally appointed CFO after the board meeting on July 1.

“Harshal Patel tendered his resignation on February 19, 2024, with his last working day being May 19, 2024. He served as Chief Financial Officer for Quant AMC,” the company stated. They further explained that Kataria took on the role in June: “Shashi Kataria joined us on June 10, 2024, and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Operations Head, and Executive Director of Quant Money Managers Ltd at the board meeting on July 1, 2024.”

Previously, Quant Mutual Fund, recognized as India’s fastest-growing asset management company, clarified in an email FAQ that the SEBI investigation is a routine regulatory process for data collection and analysis. SEBI has yet to release any official information regarding this matter.

