Sigachi Industries inks pact with Indian Navy

13 Mar 2025 , 03:38 PM

Sigachi Industries Limited stated that it has entered into a partnership with the Indian Navy’s INS Kalinga for promoting healthy living through a series of programmes.

The company stated in its filing with the bourses that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Navy’s INS Kalinga for joint promotion of “Vizag Navy Marathon Promo cum Conditioning Programme”. It is an initiative designed to promote a culture of health and wellness in the region. The company has inked the said MoU on March 10, 2025.

The company also stated that the programme shall be held on the second Sunday of each month from March 2025 to October 2025 in Visakhapatnam. 

The program will feature a variety of structured events including fitness, training sessions, and community engagement activities. All these events shall be aimed at encouraging residents for adoption of healthier habits and participation in physical fitness activities.

With the said collaboration, the company aims to empower individuals in the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Therefore, contributing to the overall wellness of the region.

The company stated that this programme will not only promote healthy living but shall also become a platform to bring people together for creating a healthier, happier, and joyful world.

At around 2.52 PM, Sigachi Industries was trading 2.53% lower at ₹36.93, against the previous close of ₹37.89 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹38.85, and ₹36.93, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

