SpiceJet to start daily Delhi - Phuket flights from May 31st

13 May 2024 , 12:25 PM

Beginning on May 31, 2024, SpiceJet will operate daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Phuket.

The scheduled time of the flight from Delhi is 9:00 AM, and it is expected to land in Phuket at 3:15 PM. At 4:15 PM, the return flight from Phuket is scheduled to take off, and it will reach Delhi at 7:20 PM.

According to the airline, this new service will give visitors an easy and reasonably priced option to take advantage of everything Phuket has to offer.

“We are tremendously thrilled to introduce our very first service to Phuket, a recognised travel destination. According to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, “We are optimistic that our new daily non-stop flights will be a well-liked option for both leisure and business travellers and will make their journey to Phuket seamless, allowing them to maximise their time enjoying the island’s beauty.”

He continued, “This new route demonstrates our dedication to growing our international network and providing our passengers with an increased selection of fascinating destinations.”

As to the airline’s news statement, the new route would supplement the airline’s current flights to Bangkok from Delhi and Kolkata.

On the SpiceJet website and through all travel agencies, reservations are already being accepted for this fascinating new route.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

