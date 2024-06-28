iifl-logo
Stanley Lifestyles' stock sees profit booking post listing at a premium

28 Jun 2024 , 05:00 PM

Stanley Lifestyles made a great launch on the markets, closing at ₹474 on BSE and ₹479 on NSE. The stock failed to maintain opening levels, and profit booking was immediately initiated in early trade.

This profit booking was mostly the result of a market downturn, overvaluation, or profit-taking, all of which are frequent in the stock market. The share price fell to an intraday low of ₹482.50 on NSE and a similar low on BSE shortly after listing.

The company’s EBITDA margin increased from 15.2% in FY21 to 19.7% in FY23, while ROCE increased from 5.5% to 16.6% and ROE increased from 1.0% to 16.3% over the same time.

Stanley Lifestyles’ bright outlook is underpinned by the company’s strategic activities. These include expansion ambitions, product diversification, and market penetration, all of which could have a big impact on the share price. The company’s ability to capitalise on expanding customer demand for high-quality, attractive home furnishings enhances its market position.

