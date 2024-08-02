Stocks under F&O ban on August 2, 2024

On Friday, August 2, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a trading ban on six stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment. This ban occurred because these stocks surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban for trading each day. The six stocks currently under the F&O trade ban are

Birlasoft,

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC),

Granules India,

India Cements,

Indiamart Intermesh, and

RBL Bank.

The derivative contracts for these securities crossed the 95% MWPL threshold, resulting in their inclusion in the ban period. During this period: