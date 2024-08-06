iifl-logo

Stocks under F&O ban on August 6, 2024

6 Aug 2024 , 09:38 AM

On August 6, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) prohibited trading in nine stocks within the futures and options (F&O) segment due to these stocks exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the F&O ban, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates its list of securities under F&O ban status daily.

The stocks affected by this ban are Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank.

These securities were placed under the ban period as their derivative contracts exceeded 95% of the MWPL.

According to the NSE, clients and members are required to trade only to reduce their positions through offsetting transactions during the ban period. Any attempt to increase open positions in these securities will result in appropriate penal and disciplinary measures. Establishing new positions in F&O contracts for these stocks is not permitted while they are under the ban period.

