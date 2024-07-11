Stocks under F&O ban on July 11, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a trading ban on ten stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday, July 11, 2024, after they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). These stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) updates its list of securities under the futures and options (F&O) ban daily.
The ten stocks under the F&O ban for July 11 are:
Potential entrants for the NSE futures and options (F&O) ban, based on their market-wide position limits, include:
The National Stock Exchange stated that derivative contracts in these securities surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit, placing them in the ban period. “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said. No new positions are allowed in the futures and options (F&O) contracts of stocks under the ban period.
