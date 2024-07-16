Stocks under F&O ban on July 16, 2024

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) implemented a ban on trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment for eight specific stocks.
These stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), which triggered the ban. Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market.
The NSE updates the list of securities under the F&O ban daily, reflecting any changes in trading activity.
The eight stocks subject to the F&O ban on July 16 are:
These stocks were placed in the ban period because their derivative contracts crossed the 95% threshold of the MWPL. During the ban period, clients and members are only allowed to trade in the derivative contracts of the banned securities to reduce their positions through offsetting trades.
Any attempt to increase open positions in these stocks during the ban period will result in appropriate penal and disciplinary actions. The ban means no new positions can be initiated in the F&O contracts for the stocks under the ban.
