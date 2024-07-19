Stocks under F&O ban on July 19, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has imposed a ban on trading eleven stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment as of Friday, July 19, 2024. These stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the F&O ban, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates its list of securities under the F&O ban daily. The eleven stocks currently under the F&O trade ban are Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Hindustan Copper, The India Cements, Piramal Enterprises (PEL), RBL Bank, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and Vedanta.

The NSE indicated that derivative contracts in these securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their placement in the stock exchange’s ban period. The NSE stated, “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions.” Furthermore, the NSE warned, “Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action.” When a stock is placed in the F&O ban period, no new positions are allowed in its F&O contracts.