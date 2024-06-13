iifl-logo

Stocks under F&O ban on June 13, 2024

13 Jun 2024 , 10:40 AM

Five stocks were banned from trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the NSE on June 13, 2024, for exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). These stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The list of F&O-banned securities is updated daily by the NSE.

The banned stocks are Balrampur Chini, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, and SAIL.

These five stocks were also under the ban on Wednesday, while Zee Entertainment was removed from the ban on Thursday. The NSE stated that derivative contracts in these stocks exceeded 95% of MWPL, leading to their ban.

During the ban period, trading is restricted to reducing positions through offsetting trades. Opening new positions in F&O contracts for these stocks is prohibited, with penalties and disciplinary actions for violations.

