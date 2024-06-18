Stocks under F&O ban on June 18, 2024

Six Stocks Banned in F&O Trading on June 18, 2024. The list of stocks are Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and Sun TV Network.
The ban was imposed because these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to NSE regulations. Despite the ban, these stocks can still be traded in the cash market. Balrampur Chini Mills exited the ban on Friday but reentered it for Tuesday.
During the ban, only position reductions are allowed in derivative contracts for these stocks. Any increase in open positions during the ban will lead to penalties and disciplinary actions as per NSE guidelines. No new positions can be initiated in F&O contracts of the banned stocks during this period.
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.