Stocks under F&O ban on June 18, 2024

Six Stocks Banned in F&O Trading on June 18, 2024. The list of stocks are Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and Sun TV Network.

The ban was imposed because these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to NSE regulations. Despite the ban, these stocks can still be traded in the cash market. Balrampur Chini Mills exited the ban on Friday but reentered it for Tuesday.

During the ban, only position reductions are allowed in derivative contracts for these stocks. Any increase in open positions during the ban will lead to penalties and disciplinary actions as per NSE guidelines. No new positions can be initiated in F&O contracts of the banned stocks during this period.

