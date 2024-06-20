Stocks under F&O ban on June 20, 2024

On June 20, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment for eight stocks due to exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

The eight stocks under the F&O trade ban on Thursday are Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL.

Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Indus Towers are new additions to the ban list, while GNFC and Sun TV Network have been removed from the ban.

These stocks remain tradable in the cash market, with the NSE updating the F&O ban list daily. The ban was triggered as derivative contracts in these securities surpassed 95% of the MWPL.

During the ban, trading in these derivatives is restricted to reducing positions through offsetting trades. Any increase in open positions during the ban will lead to penalties and disciplinary actions. No new positions are allowed in F&O contracts for these stocks during the ban period.



