Stocks under F&O ban on June 26, 2024

26 Jun 2024 , 10:27 AM

On June 26, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has imposed a ban on trading four stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

These stocks have surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban on a daily basis. For June 26, the stocks included in the F&O ban list are GNFC, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL.

The derivative contracts for these specific securities have exceeded 95% of the MWPL, placing them under the ban period. According to the NSE, clients and members are only permitted to trade these derivative contracts to decrease their positions through offsetting trades.

Any attempt to increase open positions in these securities during the ban period will attract penal and disciplinary measures. When a stock is under the F&O ban, no new positions can be initiated in its F&O contracts.

 

