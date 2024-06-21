iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sun Pharma to market Takeda's Vonoprazan tablet in India

21 Jun 2024 , 11:32 AM

On Friday, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced a licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialize a novel gastrointestinal drug in India. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant has entered a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to market Vonoprazan tablets in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths in India.

About Vonoprazan

Vonoprazan is an innovative, orally active potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) designed to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

“Sun Pharma is a leader in gastroenterology, and we are excited to introduce Vonoprazan in India under a non-exclusive patent license from Takeda,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of Sun Pharma’s India Business. He added that this partnership underscores the company’s commitment to gastrointestinal health by providing patients and healthcare practitioners with a new treatment option for managing reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is prevalent in India, making this new treatment option particularly significant.

In November 2023, Vonoprazan received approval from the US FDA for the healing and maintenance of all grades of erosive esophagitis, providing relief from heartburn associated with erosive esophagitis. Additionally, it was approved for use in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin, or amoxicillin alone, for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults.

Vonoprazan was discovered and developed by Takeda. It is approved in India for treating adults with reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading up by 0.69% at ₹1,480.55 on the BSE.

 

Related Tags

  • Sun Pharma
  • Sun Pharma news
  • Sun Pharma share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.