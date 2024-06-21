Sun Pharma to market Takeda's Vonoprazan tablet in India

On Friday, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced a licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialize a novel gastrointestinal drug in India. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant has entered a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to market Vonoprazan tablets in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths in India.

About Vonoprazan

Vonoprazan is an innovative, orally active potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) designed to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

“Sun Pharma is a leader in gastroenterology, and we are excited to introduce Vonoprazan in India under a non-exclusive patent license from Takeda,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of Sun Pharma’s India Business. He added that this partnership underscores the company’s commitment to gastrointestinal health by providing patients and healthcare practitioners with a new treatment option for managing reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is prevalent in India, making this new treatment option particularly significant.

In November 2023, Vonoprazan received approval from the US FDA for the healing and maintenance of all grades of erosive esophagitis, providing relief from heartburn associated with erosive esophagitis. Additionally, it was approved for use in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin, or amoxicillin alone, for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults.

Vonoprazan was discovered and developed by Takeda. It is approved in India for treating adults with reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading up by 0.69% at ₹1,480.55 on the BSE.