iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Suzlon Energy stock price up by more than 3% today

20 Jun 2024 , 01:26 PM

Suzlon Energy Ltd., a wind turbine maker, had a 5% increase in share price, reaching above ₹50 per share after a block deal.

According to data accessible on the exchanges, up to 3.7 Crore shares of Suzlon Energy changed hands in a block sale on Thursday. The number of shares exchanged represents 0.3% of the company’s total equity.

Suzlon’s block deal was valued at ₹179 Crore. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not publicly disclosed.

Suzlon shares have increased for the third month in a row. The stock is up 6.5% in June, after rising 15% in May and 3% in April. The stock soared by 20% in January before correcting in February and March.

The stock has zoomed 33% so far in 2024. If Suzlon achieves this before the end of the year, it will have five consecutive years of positive returns. Since 2020, the stock has achieved positive annual returns.

During the March quarter earnings call, Suzlon’s management was asked if the business would consider paying dividends to shareholders now that it has a net cash balance. In response, CFO Himanshu Mody stated that the company has a business plan that is scheduled to be completed in fiscal year 2025, after which such a suggestion may be considered.

I know all stockholders enjoy dividends. So, I can’t answer that question right now. I believe, as you have seen, we have taken some measures, such as integrating our 100% subsidiary with the parent SGSL (Suzlon Global Services Ltd) and SEL (Suzlon Energy). As a result, as previously stated, we have a business plan in place to meet our goals in fiscal year 25. So, I believe this is best discussed around May 2025, the CFO responded.

At around 1.21 PM, Suzlon Energy was trading 2.23% higher at ₹49.99, against the previous close of ₹48.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹51.34, and ₹49.55, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Suzlon Energy
  • Suzlon Energy Block Deal
  • Suzlon Energy News
  • Suzlon Energy Share Price
  • Suzlon Energy Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.