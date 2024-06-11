Suzlon gets 103 MW wind power project from AMPIN Energy

Suzlon Group, a provider of renewable energy solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a 103.95 MW wind power project contract AMPIN Energy Transition. In accordance with the deal, Suzlon will provide the wind turbines and carry out the project in the Rajasthani district of Fatehgarh, including project erection and commissioning, according to a company release.

Suzlon is set to deploy thirty-three wind turbine generators, each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower. After commissioning, it will also perform thorough operations and maintenance services.

This project is a hybrid that is being bid on by SECI and C&I (Commercial & Industrial) clients.

85,000 families might receive electricity from a facility of this magnitude, which would also reduce annual CO2 emissions by 3.38 lakh tonnes.

The CEO of Suzlon Group’s India Business, Vivek Srivastava, stated: “AMPIN Energy Transition and Suzlon are dedicated to the growth of renewable energy in India. The industry will continue to incorporate more and more hybrid renewable energy projects in the future; these projects will be essential to a successful energy transition.”

