iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Swiggy Shares Surge 9% on Reduced Losses

5 Dec 2024 , 12:18 PM

As the food delivery behemoth saw its losses for the July-September quarter drop 5% to Rs 625.53 crore, from Rs 657 crore in the same period last year, newly listed Swiggy shares surged as much as 9.2% on Thursday to Rs 565.85 on the BSE, continuing a results-driven run into a second day.

Swiggy’s monthly transacting users climbed 19.2% YoY to 17.1 million, while the platform’s gross order value (GOV) rose 30% YoY to Rs 11,306 crore, demonstrating consistent user growth.

Swiggy shares have increased by almost 13% over the previous two trading days, driven by the company’s strong revenue growth and shrinking losses as shown in the financial results for the quarter that ended in September.

According to the corporation, its operating revenue increased from Rs 2,763.3 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 3,601.5 crore, a 30% YoY increase. Revenue increased 11.77% on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Swiggy has successfully launched the Bolt service, allowing consumers to receive food in as little as ten minutes. Within eight weeks of debut, Bolt had already accounted for 5% of all orders, demonstrating enormous potential for growth.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • q2
  • result
  • Swiggy
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.