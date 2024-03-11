iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Chemicals tumbles 10% on Tata Sons IPO uncertainty

11 Mar 2024 , 12:15 PM

Shares of Tata Chemicals fell more than 10% on March 11 as a result of rumors that the IPO of Tata Sons, which was anticipated to increase the company’s value, would not be happening anytime soon.

Over the past week, as news of the parent company of multiple Tata group enterprises going public gathered traction, Tata Chemicals’ stock surged 36%. According to reports, the company is reportedly looking into a number of options to comply with RBI regulations.

Tata Sons is categorized as a “upper layer” NBFC, meaning that it must adhere to a stringent regulatory framework and list on the public market within three years of being notified. The company is registered with the RBI as a “core investment company (CIC)”.

Tata Sons must list on exchanges by September 2025, according to a notification the RBI sent out in September 2023 to that effect.

However, sources informed that it is doubtful that the firm will go public. To maintain compliance, Tata Sons is thinking at a number of options, including possibly separating Tata Capital.

According to RBI regulations, a “core investment company” is exempt from classification as a Credit Information Company or a “upper layer” NBFC if its assets are less than Rs 100 crore and it does not raise public funds. It is also not required to pursue a public listing.

A component of the compliance strategy is the evaluation of group debt reduction initiatives. Tata Chemicals, which is believed to be the largest beneficiary of the highly anticipated public issue, may miss out on the potential value unlocking if the Tata Sons IPO does not materialize.

Tata Sons is owned by four Tata Group companies: Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, and Indian Hotels, according to the Spark Capital note that was published last week.

However, because Tata Chemicals owns a 3% ownership investment in Tata Sons, that is the only practical way to be exposed to this potentially valuable possibility.

Spark calculated the market capitalization of Tata Sons to be around Rs 8 lakh crore, omitting holdco discounts and optionalities. It further stated that based on that computation, the value of Tata Chemicals’ equity holding in Tata Sons would reach up to Rs 19,850 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • tata chemicals
  • Tata Sons
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|02:05 PM
Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|12:21 PM
IGL Hikes CNG Prices by ₹1–3/kg Following APM Gas Rate Revision

IGL Hikes CNG Prices by ₹1–3/kg Following APM Gas Rate Revision

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|12:14 PM
Bank of India Reports ₹14.81 Lakh Crore Global Business

Bank of India Reports ₹14.81 Lakh Crore Global Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|10:11 AM
Markets May Open Sharply Lower on April 7 Amid Global Sell-Off

Markets May Open Sharply Lower on April 7 Amid Global Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.