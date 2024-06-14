iifl-logo
Tata Elxsi Soars on Partnership to Boost Network Monetization

14 Jun 2024 , 12:43 PM

Tata Elxsi and Red Hat, a supplier of enterprise open-source solutions, have partnered to monetize applications and lower operational costs for telcos and businesses using 5G networks.

Through the partnership, telcos can now provide OEMs with an integrated solution that leverages Red Hat’s in-car operating system, NEURON, a network automation platform, TETHER, Tata Elxsi’s connected vehicle platform, and Red Hat OpenShift, a hybrid cloud application platform driven by Kubernetes.

OEMs will be able to implement platforms and subscription-based services for connected cars with real-time OTA and sophisticated fleet management features thanks to this technology.

“As we enter the era of 5G in automotive, healthcare, and Industry 4.0, telcos are at the forefront, crafting customer-centric services and embracing new technologies,” stated Vivek Tiwary, vice president and head of Telco 5G business at Tata Elxsi. We are thrilled to work with Red Hat to facilitate this shift, advancing edge intelligence and telecom 5G multi-cloud automation to provide our clients distinctive offerings.

Mark Longwell, Director, Telco and Edge Alliances, Red Hat, said, “We are thrilled to work with Tata Elxsi and leverage Red Hat OpenShift to provide telcos with enhanced monetisation opportunities.”

As of 12:35 am, shares of Tata Elxsi were up 0.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹7,285.10.

  • OEMs
  • Red Hat
  • Tata Elxsi
