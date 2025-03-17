iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Motors plans to raise ₹2,000 Crore via NCDs

17 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

Tata Motors Limited announced that its boards of directors will meet on Wednesday, March 19, to consider a fundraising proposal up to ₹2,000 Crore.

The company plans to raise funds through issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, and Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.

The company’s board of directors granted approval to the fundraising plans in March and May last year. 

The company also said that the funds raised shall be utilized for general corporate purposes, including but not restricted to research and development, expansion of capacity, and working capital requirements.

The meeting on March 19th is expected to provide additional details on the terms and conditions of the NCD issue. It also includes decisions on coupon rate and maturity period.

Tata Motors’ CFO reassured analysts in its meeting that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will meet its fourth quarter EBIT margin guidance of 10%. He also stated that the company plans to turn net debt free by the end of the financial year.

The auto major announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 in January 2025. The company reported a decline of 22% on a year-on-year basis to ₹5,451 Crore. However, the company posted a growth of 3% year-on-year in its revenue to ₹1.13 Lakh Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Motors
  • Tata Motors Acquisition
  • Tata Motors Fund Raise
  • Tata Motors NCD
  • Tata Motors news
  • Tata Motors Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lupin Expands US Portfolio with USFDA Approval for Amifampridine

Lupin Expands US Portfolio with USFDA Approval for Amifampridine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:28 PM
Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:21 PM
JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:07 PM
Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|09:58 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.