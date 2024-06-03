Tata Motors Records 2% Sales Growth in May

In May, Tata Motors recorded a 2% increase in total wholesales, with 76,766 units sold, compared to 74,973 units in the same month the previous year.

In comparison to 73,448 units during the same period last year, the overall domestic sales last month were 75,173 units, representing a 2% increase, according to a regulatory filing by Tata Motors.

It also stated that domestic passenger car sales, which include electric vehicle sales, increased by 2% to 47,075 units from 45,984 units in the same month last year.

Additionally, the total sales of commercial vehicles increased by 2% to 29,691 units from 28,989 units in May 2023.

