Tata Motors Records 2% Sales Growth in May

In May, Tata Motors recorded a 2% increase in total wholesales, with 76,766 units sold, compared to 74,973 units in the same month the previous year.
In comparison to 73,448 units during the same period last year, the overall domestic sales last month were 75,173 units, representing a 2% increase, according to a regulatory filing by Tata Motors.
It also stated that domestic passenger car sales, which include electric vehicle sales, increased by 2% to 47,075 units from 45,984 units in the same month last year.
Additionally, the total sales of commercial vehicles increased by 2% to 29,691 units from 28,989 units in May 2023.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.