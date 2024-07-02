iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Motors reports 8% decline in June domestic sales

2 Jul 2024 , 10:37 AM

Tata Motors stated on Monday that total domestic wholesales fell 8% to 74,147 units in June. Last year, the company’s domestic wholesale sales was reported at 80,383 units.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market fell by 8% in June to 43,624 units, down from 47,359 units the previous year, according to the report.

“Going forward, we anticipate a resurgence in demand, since inquiries have remained high despite low retails over the last two months. This strong inquiry pipeline, combined with the start of the festive season in August, bodes well for the industry,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra commented.

He said that the manufacturer is fully prepared to capitalise on this growth potential, which is being driven by high demand for its SUV portfolio, particularly the Punch and Nexon, as well as future releases in the coming months.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were 1,38,682 units in the April-June quarter, up from 1,40,450 in the same time last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales fell 8% to 30,623 units last month, from 33,148 in June 2023.

Despite the periodic decline in school travel that occurs in the second quarter, demand in the staff, intercity, and stage carriage segments should remain strong, he added.

The company reported that its commercial vehicle sales increased by 7% to 87,615 units in the April-June quarter, up from 82,225 units the previous year.

At around 10.19 AM, Tata Motors was trading 1.41% lower at ₹987.80, against the previous close of ₹1,002.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,005, and ₹984, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Motors
  • Tata Motors June Sales
  • Tata Motors news
  • Tata Motors sales
  • Tata Motors Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.