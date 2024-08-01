Tata Motors Sales Slip 11% in July

Tata Motors said on Thursday that total sales fell 11% year on year in July to 71,996 vehicles. The company sold 80,633 units in July 2023.

Tata Motors stated in a statement that total domestic sales fell 11% last month to 70,161 units, down from 78,844 units the previous year.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market fell 6% to 44,954 units, compared to 47,689 units the previous year, it said.

Commercial vehicle sales fell 18 percent in July to 27,042 units, compared to 32,944 units the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com