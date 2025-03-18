iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by 2% from April

18 Mar 2025 , 01:04 PM

Tata Motors Limited announced on Monday that it is planning to hike prices across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The hike shall be effective from April 1, 2025.

The increase in prices, as per the company, shall be up to 2%. The automaker is increasing prices to offset the soaring costs of raw materials and other input expenses. The price revision shall vary based on model and variant of the vehicle.

The company emphasized its commitment to offering value to its customers while facing these financial headwinds.

The company’s announcement followed Maruti Suzuki’s plans to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 4%, effective from April 2025.

Tata Motors reported a 22.50% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹5,451 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹7,025 Crore. 

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 1.8% to ₹1.13 Lakh Crore as compared to ₹1.11 Lakh Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

At around 12.40 PM, Tata Motors was trading 2.28% higher at ₹676.10, against the previous close of ₹661.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹678.25, and ₹663.90, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

