iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Power-led TP Solar wins ₹455 Crore order in Maharashtra

28 Jan 2025 , 12:35 PM

Tata Power Company announced on Monday that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has bagged a contract worth ₹455 Crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MSPGCL).

TPREL’s solar manufacturing unit TP Solar stated that the agreement involves the supply of 300 MWp of ALMM-certified solar modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project.

This milestone contract strengthens TP Solar’s position as a dependable supplier of high-quality solar modules in India. The ALMM-certified modules will be supplied to numerous places in Maharashtra this year. 

The said order is part of MSPGCL’s larger 750 MWp tender which was concluded based on a competitive e-reverse auction (eRA) process.

TP Solar is India’s largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing plant operator, located in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The said plant has a capacity of 4.3 gigawatts (GW) each for cells and modules, the state-of-the-art unit has been designed in a manner to accommodate future expansions.

Tata Power’s subsidiary TPREL infused roughly ₹4,300 Crore to develop this factory, marking a key step towards indigenizing the solar value chain and reaching self-sufficiency in both cell and module manufacturing.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Power Company
  • Tata Power Company Contract
  • Tata Power Company News
  • Tata Power Company Order
  • Tata Power Company Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.