Tata Power-led TP Solar wins ₹455 Crore order in Maharashtra

Tata Power Company announced on Monday that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has bagged a contract worth ₹455 Crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MSPGCL).

TPREL’s solar manufacturing unit TP Solar stated that the agreement involves the supply of 300 MWp of ALMM-certified solar modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project.

This milestone contract strengthens TP Solar’s position as a dependable supplier of high-quality solar modules in India. The ALMM-certified modules will be supplied to numerous places in Maharashtra this year.

The said order is part of MSPGCL’s larger 750 MWp tender which was concluded based on a competitive e-reverse auction (eRA) process.

TP Solar is India’s largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing plant operator, located in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The said plant has a capacity of 4.3 gigawatts (GW) each for cells and modules, the state-of-the-art unit has been designed in a manner to accommodate future expansions.

Tata Power’s subsidiary TPREL infused roughly ₹4,300 Crore to develop this factory, marking a key step towards indigenizing the solar value chain and reaching self-sufficiency in both cell and module manufacturing.

