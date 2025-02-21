Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Tata Power announced that it has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services to initiate a data-driven transformation to speed up India’s energy transition.

At around 11.42 AM, Tata Power was trading 0.59% higher at ₹360.05, against the previous close of ₹357.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹362.45, and ₹353.70, respectively.

Tata Power has already established a sturdy digital foundation as it has migrated 23 mission-critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

As per the company, this transition improves security, scalability, and real-time operational efficiency across major areas such as power generation, grid management, renewables, sales, and finance. Additionally, the company has transitioned towards server-less architecture with AWS Step Functions, optimizing energy transactions and grid operations to cater to fluctuating demand patterns, stated the company in its filing with the bourses.

With the cloud-first digital infrastructure, Tata Power is fastening India’s clean energy transition while setting a global benchmark for sustainable, data-driven power utilities that keep customer empowerment at their core. This collaboration with Amazon Web Services marks a major milestone in redefining energy management for a net-zero future, reinforcing Tata Power’ leadership in smart and sustainable energy solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com