iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Steel reports 64% decline in Q4 net profit

29 May 2024 , 11:09 PM

Tata Steel has reported a 64% drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2024, with profits falling to ₹611 Crore from ₹1,705 Crore in the same quarter the previous year. The company also experienced a 7% year-on-year decline in revenue from operations, which totalled ₹58,687 Crore for the reporting quarter.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹3.6 per share, with June 21 set as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend will be disbursed on and from July 19.

The company’s board has approved a proposal to infuse up to $2.11 billion (₹17,407.50 Crore) into its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, during FY25. This will be executed through the subscription to equity shares, potentially in multiple tranches.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Tata Steel’s CEO and MD, TV Narendran, highlighted the company’s progress in both domestic and international markets. Tata Steel recorded an EBITDA of ₹6,631 Crore for the January-March 2024 period, translating to an EBITDA margin of 11%. The company invested ₹4,850 Crore in capital expenditure during the quarter and a total of ₹18,207 Crore for the entire fiscal year. The phased commissioning of the 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) expansion at Kalinganagar is progressing well.

In India, Tata Steel’s deliveries rose by 5% year-on-year to 5.42 million tonnes. The domestic business generated revenues of ₹36,864 Crore, with an EBITDA of ₹8,261 Crore and an EBITDA margin of approximately 22%. Narendran noted the attractive structural market in India, emphasizing the company’s improved margins and expanded footprint in terms of volumes and product portfolio.

At the same time, Tata Steel’s operations in the UK and the Netherlands faced challenges. UK revenues were £647 million with an EBITDA loss of £34 million, while the Netherlands business recorded revenues of £1,324 million and an EBITDA loss of £27 million. The company is set to commence the closure of heavy-end assets in the UK in June and will proceed with plans to invest in a state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace at Port Talbot following extended discussions with UK trade unions.

On Wednesday, Tata Steel shares closed 0.51% lower at ₹174 on the NSE.

 

Related Tags

  • Tata Steel
  • Tata Steel news
  • tata steel profit
  • Tata Steel Q4
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 17th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2025|09:07 AM
L&T Bags Significant Order from NPCIL for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

L&T Bags Significant Order from NPCIL for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|02:31 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|02:13 PM
Euro Pratik Sales Limited – A Premium Wall Furnishings Player

Euro Pratik Sales Limited – A Premium Wall Furnishings Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|01:52 PM
JBM Auto Secures $100 Million IFC Investment to Accelerate E-Bus Deployment in India

JBM Auto Secures $100 Million IFC Investment to Accelerate E-Bus Deployment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|12:58 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.