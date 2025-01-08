Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Tata Steel Ltd reported a 6.17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in India’s crude steel production for Q3FY25 to 5.68 million tonnes (MT), aided by the ramp-up of its recently commissioned 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar.

Deliveries in India reached a record 5.29 MT for the quarter, up 8.4% YoY, owing to strong domestic sales and smart export operations.

“Tata Steel India delivered the ‘best ever 3Q’ sales, totaling 5.29 million tons. Deliveries increased 4% quarter on quarter and 8% year on year, aided by steady domestic sales and a strategic presence in exports. Deliveries for 9MFY25 were around 15.3 million tons, with domestic deliveries increasing by 4% year on year, according to a stock exchange filing.

Key verticals in India performed well during the nine months ending December 31, 2024 (9MFY25). Automotive and special products deliveries grew 3% YoY, while branded products and retail deliveries gained 6%, helped by a 20% YoY growth in Tata Tiscon and 7% in Tata Steelium.

Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth. Tata Steel Aashiyana, the company’s e-commerce platform, reported a 37% YoY sales rise of ₹2,154 Crore.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported liquid steel production of 1.76 MT for the quarter, with deliveries of 1.53 MT, representing a 16% YoY increase in 9MFY25.

Tata Steel Netherlands produced 1.76 million tons of liquid steel during the quarter, while deliveries were 1.53 million tons. Delivery volumes to UK businesses total roughly 0.12 million tons. Tata Steel said that deliveries increased by 16% year on year in 9MFY25, owing mostly to better output.

