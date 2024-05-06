iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Technologies' stock price down by 5% today

6 May 2024 , 10:36 AM

Tata Technologies’ shares fell 5% in trading on May 6 as investors were disappointed by the company’s performance in the January-March quarter.

At around 10.26 AM, Tata Tech was trading 3.87% lower at ₹1,044.75 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,086.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹1,032.70 on NSE.

The company’s net profit for the March quarter declined by roughly 8% sequentially to ₹157 Crore, compared to ₹170 Crore the previous quarter. The bottom line was dragged down by reduced revenue growth and lower other income as a result of a one-time deferred tax asset write-back.

Revenue increased at a sluggish pace of less than 1% in Q4FY24, reaching ₹1,301 Crore from ₹1,289.5 Crore in Q3. The company’s slow revenue growth was due to a project ramp down by its largest services client, Vinfast. The management also stated that some residual draw-down in the Vinfast account will persist in the first quarter of FY25.

Tata Technologies’ board proposed a final dividend of ₹8.40 and a special dividend of ₹1.65 per equity share of ₹2 each for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024. The dividends will be subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and, if approved, will be distributed or dispatched within three days following the conclusion of the 30th AGM, as stated in a regulatory filing by the company.

Tata Technologies reported a 28% decrease in year-on-year net profit from ₹216.5 Crore in Q4FY23 to ₹157.2 Crore in the March 2024 quarter. Tata Technologies’ revenue from operations decreased by 7%, from ₹1,402.3 Crore to ₹1,301 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Technologies
  • Tata Technologies News
  • Tata Technologies Q4
  • Tata Technologies Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|08:31 AM
UPL reports ₹88 crore loss in Q1, down from ₹384 crore last year

UPL reports ₹88 crore loss in Q1, down from ₹384 crore last year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|08:21 PM
Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|08:10 PM
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:56 PM
ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.