Tata to Build JLR Cars in New $1 Billion Plant

Reuters report stated that Tata Motors intends to build a $1 billion plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where it will produce premium vehicles for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Tata Motors did not specify which models will be produced at the new plant when it announced plans to invest in a new one in Tamil Nadu in March.

The sources refused to respond because they were not permitted to communicate with the media.

It was not immediately apparent which JLR models would be produced on-site.

