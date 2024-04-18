Tata to Build JLR Cars in New $1 Billion Plant

Reuters report stated that Tata Motors intends to build a $1 billion plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where it will produce premium vehicles for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Tata Motors did not specify which models will be produced at the new plant when it announced plans to invest in a new one in Tamil Nadu in March.
The sources refused to respond because they were not permitted to communicate with the media.
It was not immediately apparent which JLR models would be produced on-site.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.