TCS announces partnership with Landis+Gyr

17 Dec 2024 , 05:52 AM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services firm, announced on Monday a cooperation with Landis+Gyr, a Swiss energy management solutions company, to provide energy-efficient solutions for utilities.

TCS stated that these solutions will assist commercial and industrial customers in catering to their sustainability goals, increase operational efficiency, and cut carbon emissions.

TCS announced that over the next three years, it will combine TCS Clever Energy, which uses IoT, machine learning, and AI to optimize energy consumption across campuses, with smart metering and grid management technologies of Landis+Gyr for comprehensive energy management solutions for utilities.

The announcement comes as businesses are under growing pressure to assist their consumers in meeting sustainability goals and adapting to shifting regulatory requirements.

In 2021, TCS announced intentions to cut its absolute greenhouse gas emissions across ‘Scope 1’ and ‘Scope 2’ by 70% by 2025, to reach net-zero emissions by 2030. In its recently issued Integrated Annual Report 2020-21, the business announced this new carbon reduction objective after meeting its prior target of lowering its particular carbon footprint by half by 2020 ahead of schedule.

According to TCS, the company’s environmental footprint was dramatically reduced in FY 2021 due to the large-scale migration to remote working facilitated by its ‘Secure Borderless Workspaces’ operating model.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

