TCS gets IT services contract from Xerox

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday, June 21, that it has signed an agreement with Xerox to change its IT system using cloud and GenAI.

According to a stock exchange filing, TCS plans to consolidate Xerox’s technology services to improve business outcomes, migrate complex legacy data centres to the Azure public cloud, deploy a cloud-based digital ERP platform to transform business processes, and integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into operations to help drive long-term growth.

Tino Lancelloti, Xerox’s chief information officer, stated that the digital transformation programme is a crucial enabler for reimagining the company’s operating model in order to streamline its geographical offering and operational footprint while also altering the client experience. We believe TCS is the right partner to deliver such a complex programme given their proven experience, both within Xerox and across the country, Lancelloti told me.

Meanwhile, Amit Bajaj, President, North America, TCS, stated that Xerox’s reinvention is a daring project based on the notion that a 100-year-old company can quickly convert itself into a much simpler, elegant, and technology-led corporation to better serve its clients.

V Rajanna, TCS’s president of technology, software, and services, stated that the company has been collaborating and co-innovating with Xerox for more than two decades. We are now excited to partner with Xerox to support their reinvention to create the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth by establishing digital care leveraging cloud, AI, and next-generation enterprise platforms, Rajanna told reporters.

