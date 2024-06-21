iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

TCS gets IT services contract from Xerox

21 Jun 2024 , 11:47 AM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday, June 21, that it has signed an agreement with Xerox to change its IT system using cloud and GenAI.

According to a stock exchange filing, TCS plans to consolidate Xerox’s technology services to improve business outcomes, migrate complex legacy data centres to the Azure public cloud, deploy a cloud-based digital ERP platform to transform business processes, and integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into operations to help drive long-term growth.

Tino Lancelloti, Xerox’s chief information officer, stated that the digital transformation programme is a crucial enabler for reimagining the company’s operating model in order to streamline its geographical offering and operational footprint while also altering the client experience. We believe TCS is the right partner to deliver such a complex programme given their proven experience, both within Xerox and across the country, Lancelloti told me.

Meanwhile, Amit Bajaj, President, North America, TCS, stated that Xerox’s reinvention is a daring project based on the notion that a 100-year-old company can quickly convert itself into a much simpler, elegant, and technology-led corporation to better serve its clients.

V Rajanna, TCS’s president of technology, software, and services, stated that the company has been collaborating and co-innovating with Xerox for more than two decades. We are now excited to partner with Xerox to support their reinvention to create the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth by establishing digital care leveraging cloud, AI, and next-generation enterprise platforms, Rajanna told reporters.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • tcs
  • TCS Agreement
  • TCS news
  • TCS updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.