TCS Partners with NVIDIA to Power AI-Driven Retail Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services provider, on Friday announced that it is integrating NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI Enterprise software into its retail offerings to help global retailers adopt next-generation AI solutions at lower costs.

Cutting Costs with Advanced AI

TCS said retailers using its NVIDIA-powered solutions could achieve execution cost savings of up to 75%, based on insights from earlier technology-led projects. The company is infusing NVIDIA’s AI, computer vision, and digital twin capabilities into its retail products to deliver actionable insights, improve agility, and enable intelligent automation.

New-Age Retail Applications

Among the specialised solutions being rolled out are generative AI for hyper-personalised content, video analytics for inventory management, and real-time AI-powered competitor pricing insights. These tools, TCS said, will help retailers strengthen decision-making and streamline operations.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President of the Consumer Business Group at TCS, said the partnership will “set a new benchmark for AI excellence and dynamic supply chain management in retail.”

Echoing the sentiment, Azita Martin, Vice-President and General Manager for Retail and CPG at NVIDIA, said the collaboration enables TCS to help retailers automate operations, deliver personalised experiences, and simulate business scenarios with greater speed and accuracy.

Building AI Expertise

TCS also disclosed that it has created a dedicated NVIDIA business unit, with 12 solution offerings across industries and nine centres of excellence to accelerate AI adoption. The company is further leveraging NVIDIA’s AI foundation training to upskill its workforce in areas such as Omniverse libraries, large language models, and AI-driven sales strategies.

